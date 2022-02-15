NEET-PG stir: Now, Lady Hardinge docs allege salary cuts for protest period, write to Union Health Min

New Delhi: After doctors from the Delhi government-run GTB Hospital and Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences earlier this year said that their salaries had been cut for protesting for expedited NEET-PG counselling, doctors of the city's Lady Hardinge Medical College (Centre-run), have now written to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, alleging that their salaries were also cut and they were marked absent for the period of protest.

The statement by the LHMC RDA outlined a similar sequence of events as outlined by the resident doctors of GTB and IHBAS. They said that when they were protesting in December last year, they were assured by the authorities that no punitive action will be taken against them but now find cuts in their pay.

The LHMC RDA said that their salaries for December have been cut and leaves adjusted accordingly as per the day of protest despite the Union health minister assuring publicly that no punitive action will be taken against the doctors who had protested.

The resident doctors said that such action has been taken by their hospital administration even though no other Centre-run hospital administration had taken similar action against their respective doctors who joined the protest.

Thus, the resident doctors' association, headed by Dr Sunil Duchania, requested Mandaviya to look into the matter and interven accordingly so that doctors can get justice.