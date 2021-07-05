Need TV in jail to keep up with wrestling world: Sushil Kumar

New Delhi: Murder accused and two-time Olympic gold medallist Sushil Kumar has now moved an application before the Tihar jail authorities seeking to make available a television inside jail so that he can keep himself updated on the current happenings and all that is going on in wrestling space.



Director-General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel confirmed that the authorities have received a letter regarding the issue of TV on Friday, which has been placed before them on behalf of Sushil by his lawyers.

As per jail authorities, Kumar has in his letter expressed his desire to have a TV set inside the jail so that he can keep himself updated on the wrestling world and watch different matches and also to keep himself abreast with happenings outside the jail.

Earlier, Sushil had moved a local court seeking a special high nutrient supplementary diet as part of his daily meals inside his cell.

The court had, however, turned down his request, stating that all his basic needs were being fulfilled as per the Delhi Prisons Rule, 2018 and that the food requirements were only his wishes and not necessities.

Sushil was on June 25 moved from Mandoli to Tihar prison and has been staying in a separate cell under high security with heavy security deployment around it.

Sushil was remanded to judicial custody after police had carried out necessary investigation during the 10-day police custody since he was arrested for allegedly being involved in the murder of fellow wrestler, 23-year-old Sagar Dhankar, who was purportedly beaten to death by Sushil along with the group of his co-accused at Delhi's Chhatrasal Stadium on the intervening night of May 4 and 5.

A video had also gone viral allegedly showing Sushil holding a stick in his hand and brutally beating a person, purportedly Dhankar, who was lying on the ground, at the stadium's parking lot.