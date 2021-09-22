Need to develop positive entrepreneurship mindset: Dy CM

New Delhi: The Delhi government in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) is organising a two-day Vanijya Utsav in which the Capital's traders will be brainstorming on improving export prospects and production in the city.



Deputy CM Manish Sisodia who was also present at the event said that there is a need to develop a positive entrepreneurship mindset in people along with removing the fallacies present in the system.

India's system is so indifferent to trade that country-made computers were exported under the label of typewriters for 5-6 years, he said.

The event is part of the series of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

The Deputy CM said that in 75 years, the country's exports have increased from 1.7 billion to 300 billion dollars, behind which the country's mentality and system are responsible. "We need to think about the shortcomings due to which we have been able to reach only $300 billion in terms of exports. If trade and exports are to be pushed forward at par with that of London and Singapore, then we need to decide our approach for that," Sisodia said.

The State's Industries Minister Satyendar Jain said that the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), is the biggest obstacle in setting up business in the Capital and does not allow businesses to develop over "frivolous rules". He said that his government is committed to promoting Ease of Doing Business and will provide all necessary assistance to the business community of the city.