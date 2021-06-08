Need protein shakes, exercise bands in jail: Sushil Kumar to court

New Delhi: A Delhi court will pronounce order on Wednesday on Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar's application seeking special food and supplements in the prison where he lodged in connection with the alleged murder of a young wrestler.



Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Satvir Singh Lamba reserved the order after hearing the contentions of prosecution and defence at-length. Sushil, who is facing charges of murder, cupable homicide and kidnapping, is currently lodged in Delhi's Mandoli Jail.

In the plea, Kumar's counsels advocate Pradeep Rana, Kumar Vaibhaw and Satwik Misra stated that their client takes supplements like isolate whey protein, omega 3 capsules, jointment capsules, pre-workout C4 and hyde, multivitamin GNC, exercises bands etc.

The application added that denial of these basic requirements will have a huge implication on his career, as the special nutrition diet and supplements are extremely necessary for him to maintain his health and performance.

The applicant's career in wrestling directly depends upon his physical strength and physique without which it cannot sustain and to maintain the supplements are required, the plea stated.

However, the jail authorities in their reply to the court have stated that Kumar's medical condition does not require food supplements or an extra protein diet as an additional diet.

During the course of proceedings today, Sushil's counsel advocate Pradeep Rana told the court that Sushil was entitled to the supplement diet as he is an unconvicted criminal prisoner.