Need a solid proposal for augmentation of facilities, will do my best: Delhi CS to LNJP

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar on Thursday suggested authorities at the LNJP Hospital to send a "solid proposal" to the city government on augmentation of its facilities, and asserted that he will do his best to turn it into an institution that the capital would be proud of.

Addressing a gathering at an event held on the premises of the Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) here to mark World Hepatitis Day, the 1987-batch AGMUT cadre IAS officer also said red tapism and bureaucracy can make life miserable, and emphasised that hospital authorities could bring any proposal directly to him.

Kumar hailed the doctors of the Delhi government-run hospitals, including the 92-year-old LNJP Hospital for rendering selfless service during the pandemic. The old hospital is attached with MAMC.

The Delhi chief secretary, in his address, said it has become at times fashionable to use the term "world-class" when talking of infrastructure facilities.

Kumar suggested LNJP Hospital authorities that he would "need a solid proposal" in black and white, on augmentation of its facilities. "All I can say is, I will see what best I can do to make it into something the city should be proud of," he asserted.

"Bring it (proposal) directly to me," Kumar said, adding in a light-hearted way, "use me as much as possible". He also said it will be his effort to ensure establishment-related matters and service-related matters can be taken up promptly. Delhi Health Secretary Amit Singla also praised the "yeoman service" rendered by doctor and other healthcare workers of the LNJP Hospital during the pandemic.