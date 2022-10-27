Nearly three dozen cases of cyber fraud registered in past 10 days at different police stations in Noida

noida: While various e-commerce websites are running lucrative offices in the view of ongoing festive season, the online scammers are also active these days who are duping people in the name huge discount offers on products. Several cases of cyber fraud have been reported from the Gautam Buddh Nagar district as well. Police officials said that nearly three dozen cases of cyber fraud have been registered in past 10 days at different police stations across the district.



As per police officials, the cyber thugs are running offers in the name of different companies and are sending messages on people's phones offering huge discounts on the purchase of electronics items, decor items and other household items, jewellery, sweets. For this, they are displaying catchy names such as 'Deepawali Dhamaka' on social media and messages.

As soon as someone falls prey to the scam and click on the link sent by them, they get their details such as name, PAN card, bank account as well as other important information from them. Along with this, people's digital wallet is being directly infiltrated through some links. With just one click, they siphon off the money from the bank account.

Police have issued an advisory to people not to fall prey to these scammers. In the advisory, the police has appealed to the people if they get any call for any home loan, car loan, personal loan, 5G update and any Diwali offers, do not respond to it unless there is some official information about that offer.

People should not click on any link showing Diwali offers and other schemes as it could be a trick of thugs. They should not click on any kind of link. Along with this, do not do any kind of financial transaction to any unknown person online. If any incident has happened, then immediately give a complaint to the concerned police station along with 155260 and 1930. Have a safe Diwali," Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police,

Noida said.