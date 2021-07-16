Nearly all dists reporting daily positivity below 1%

New Delhi: Almost all the districts of Delhi recorded less than one per cent positivity rate between June 25 and July 12, with some districts even recording zero Covid cases on some days, according to official data.



Barring a single day on June 26, on which the West district recorded a positivity rate of 2.06 per cent, the positivity rate has remained below the per cent mark, it showed. The reason for the increase is the addition of 170 positive rapid antigen tests conducted in the prior week. The lowest positivity rate in the west district was recorded on July 10 at 0.02 per cent, data showed.

Central Delhi recorded the lowest positivity rate on June 25 at 0.02 per cent when only one sample out of the 6,209 tests came back positive for the infection.

The New Delhi district recorded the lowest positivity rate of 0.06 per cent on two days — July 5 and July 11. East district recorded the lowest positivity rate on July 5 at 0.03 per cent while the highest was 0.15 per cent on June 25. North district recorded the highest positivity rate at 0.75 per cent on July 3 while the lowest was recorded at 0.02 per cent on July 4. The northeast district recorded zero cases on July 11 out of 3,930 tests while the highest was on June 28 at 0.13 per cent. The northwest district had the highest positivity rate of 0.36 on June 29 while the lowest was on July 11 when it recorded zero cases out of 4,318 tests, data showed.

Shahdara district had the lowest positive rate on June 30 at 0.03 per cent while the highest was 0.22 per cent on July 8. South district had the highest positivity rate of 0.43 per cent on June 26 and the lowest on 0.07 per cent on July 10.

Southeast district had the lowest positivity rate of 0.02 per cent on July 3 and the highest of 0.30 per cent on June 26. Southwest district recorded the highest positivity rate of 0.26 per cent on June 26 and the lowest of 0.06 per cent on July 8.

On Wednesday, the city reported 72 new cases and one more death. Active cases here are now at 671 and the death toll has risen to 25,022.