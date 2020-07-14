Nearly 98% pass in govt schools, highest in 5 yrs

New Delhi: Delhi government schools broke another record on Monday as they outperformed private schools yet again and saw the highest pass percentage in the CBSE 12th standard results, with nearly 98 per cent of Delhi government school students having passed the examinations. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia congratulated students, parents and his team while saying, "Over the past 5 years, we at #DelhiGovtSchools have been competing with ourselves to break our own record each time."



In fact, according to numbers released by the Central Board of Secondary Education, Delhi government school's pass percentage is slightly higher than the highest pass percentage recorded in Trivandrum this year. While the region had 97.67 per cent students passing, Delhi government schools had over 97.7 per cent students passing the exams.

Government schools recorded a higher pass percentage in both the regions than private schools, witnessing a considerable increase as against last year. The pass percentage of government schools in Delhi East region was 97.68, while private schools saw a pass percentage of 91.69. In the Delhi West region, the pass percentage of government schools was 97.91, while that of private schools was recorded at 92.12.

Overall, Delhi recorded a pass percentage of 94.39 in the examinations, with girls yet again outshining boys. In the Delhi East region, 96.31 per cent girls cleared the exam, while 92.33 per cent boys passed. Similarly, in the Delhi West region, the pass percentage of girls was 96.59 while that of boys was 92.71.

Expressing happiness over the results, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "Feeling v proud to announce that the CBSE class 12 result of Delhi govt schools this year is 98% - highest ever so far. Its historic. Congratulations to my Team Education, all

students, teachers, parents and education officers. Proud of you all."

The results were announced on Monday on the basis of alternate assessment in light of cancelled exams due to the pandemic. However, a section of students in Delhi had to bear the brunt of cancellations at least thrice — first during the February riots, then when the lockdown was imposed and again when the exams were cancelled once and for all in light of rising cases.