Nearly 80% reduction in active cases since beginning of year

New Delhi: Even with vaccinations for Covid-19 having begun in January since the year began, the pandemic has seemingly been brought under control with active cases having dropped by nearly 80 per cent in a little over a month. The Capital had over 5,300 active infections on January 1, which has now dropped to 1,112.



On Sunday, Delhi recorded 119 new Covid-19 cases with the daily positivity rate coming in at 0.22 per cent. The official health bulletin from the Delhi government showed that two more deaths were added to the toll, taking fatalities to 10,879.

Significantly, the number of containment zones has also come down drastically from around 3,874 across the city on January 1 to around 969 as on February 7. This is also largely owing to the reduction in home isolation cases, which have come down from 2,616 to 465.

The national capital had recorded 96 coronavirus cases on January 27, the lowest in over nine months, and it was the first time that the daily count of new incidences had stood below the 100-mark in that month. Also, on Friday, the fatality count was two, the same as on February 2, which was the lowest in the last 10 months. These 119 new cases came out of the 54,247 tests conducted the previous day. The positivity rate stood at 0.22 per cent, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department. The total number of tests conducted the previous day included 34,102 RT-PCR tests and 20,145 rapid antigen tests, the bulletin said.

The infection tally in the city rose to 6,36,035 and the death toll mounted to 10,879 with two new fatalities, authorities said. The tally of active cases on Sunday dropped to 1,112 from 1,174 the previous day, according to the bulletin. On February 1, the city had recorded three COVID-19 deaths, which Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had termed the "lowest in the last 10 months". On February 2, the count had dropped to two, making it the lowest figures in the last 10 months. On February 3 and 4, the figures were six and seven respectively.