Nearly 500 paramilitary personnel test +ve for COVID-19; 82% in Delhi

new delhi: COVID-19 cases have now started rising among paramilitary forces across the country, with a total of 488 personnel so far testing positive for the disease. Interestingly, of this, over 82 per cent are from Delhi, where 401 personnel were infected. On Thursday, over 80 cases were reported.



According to the data available so far, 195 Border Security Force (BSF) personnel have tested positive whereas about 162 personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have tested positive for COVID-19.

"In the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), around 82 personnel have tested positive; whereas 17 Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel were also affected by the virus. Around 32 CISF men were found positive," the data shows.

The data further shows that four paramilitary personnel have so far succumbed to illnesses due to COVID-19.

With two deaths and 41 fresh cases in the BSF on Thursday, the number of infected personnel rose to 195.

According to a BSF official, around 132 personnel contracted the virus in Delhi while being deployed for law and order and other essential duties. The official said that a critically-ill patient, who had contracted the infection while visiting a super speciality clinics for treatment, died while the other trooper died on Monday at Safdarjung Hospital, where he was admitted on May 3.

The official said that the trooper was shifted from a normal ward to the ICU on Tuesday.

"After his death, prior to autopsy, Covid-19 test was done and result came positive by late Wednesday night," the official said. Meanwhile, two of their men have also recovered.

Over 50 BSF personnel were tested positive in Tripura. Reports were coming that the personnel were facing rebuke from the general public. Meanwhile, a senior BSF official said that they do not know about the incident.

Meanwhile, six BSF personnel were also tested COVID-19 positive in Kolkata. The affected jawans had been attached with the IMCT that toured the North Bengal and also visited various COVID-19 hospitals.

In ITBP, 37 new cases were reported on Thursday, taking the tally to 82. According to the official, their personnel were deployed in different kinds of duties in Delhi.

"ITBP has started treating their Himveers at the 200-bedded CAPF Referral Hospital based in Greater Noida. Personnel from all Central Armed Police Forces have been admitted in this hospital. Excellent team of specialist doctors is treating our jawans 24×7 as per medical protocol. Currently, 90 COVID-19 patients are being treated from different paramilitary forces and they are stable," the official said.

One more case was reported from CRPF, taking the tally to 157 cases in Delhi and 162 overall. "One constable in Ghitorini tested positive. He was in contact with a bus driver of the paramilitary who earlier tested positive," the official said.

CRPF spokesperson Moses Dhinakaran said: "In a proactive move, AP Maheshwari, DG CRPF has directed all the force formation across the country to go for complete sanitisation of their respective office buildings and premises every Saturday."

Last week, a 55-year-old sub-inspector with the force died at Safdarjung Hospital due to COVID-19. The entire battalion in Mayur Vihar was sent for quarantine and the camp was sealed. Two personnel have also recovered.

Meanwhile, three more SSB personnel tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. All these cases are reported from Delhi and mostly from the 25th battalion of SSB which guards important government installations including the SSB headquarters. Sometimes they are also deployed to control law and order situations.

Meanwhile from CISF, 32 cases have been reported including 13 from Delhi. "10 personnel deployed for security of the Delhi Metro tested positive," an official said, adding that they are taking proper safety precautions for their personnel.

One head constable of CISF died due to Coronavirus. Significantly, a worrying trend has emerged in the Coronavirus cases being detected among members of these forces across the Capital — one where the initial source of infection remains untraceable.