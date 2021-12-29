Nearly 500 new Covid-19 cases as daily positivity rate rises to 0.89%

New Delhi: Even as officials said that the Delhi Disaster Management Authority will meet today to review the Covid-19 situation and CM Arvind Kejriwal appealed to Delhiites to follow all prescribed rules, the Capital reported 496 new Covid cases and one more death from the virus. The daily positivity rate has now spiked to 0.89 per cent while active cases have surged to over 1,600.



While announcing the Yellow level restrictions on Tuesday, CM Kejriwal said that the Delhi government is fully prepared to deal with this surge in cases but despite this, his government is inclined to practice prevention over treatment.

"We want to avoid the spread of this variant, no matter how mild it is. Hence, we are repeatedly appealing to the public to mask up whenever they step out of their homes to go to the market, or office, or anywhere else. We have to be responsible and live without fear. It deeply pains us to receive news describing overcrowded markets accompanied with pictures and videos showing people roaming maskless among such crowds. If people don't take care of themselves, then how will anyone else be able to help them?" the CM said.

The CM continued, "There is no need to panic. There is, however, a crucial need to be responsible and cautious. I am personally monitoring any and all developments taking place regarding the Covid situation in Delhi. I will time and again share the updates and the steps that the Government is taking with the public. In any case any worrisome situation does arise, I will inform the people before all else."

Meanwhile, the DDMA meeting to be chaired by L-G Anil Baijal is scheduled for 4 pm today. The notice issued by the DDMA on Tuesday said that the meeting will also take stock of the implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the city due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

The meeting will be held through video conferencing and attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, NITI Aayog member V K Paul, Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot, NDMA Joint Secretary, secretaries of health and home departments of the city government along with experts.