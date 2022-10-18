Nearly 442 kgs of illegal firecrackers recovered

New Delhi: As the festive season begins, the Delhi Police tightened up its surveillance over illegal activities across the capital city to maintain the law and order.



The Delhi Police recovered a big amount of firecrackers from two bordering districts — North and Northeast and held accused

persons.

First on October 15 the North district police held two people with a huge quantity of illegal firecrackers of

250 kgs.

The accused were found involved in clandestine storage in the street near Lahori Gate Chowk and were planning to sell illegal firecrackers at higher prices during

Diwali.

Based on secret information regarding the storage and sale of illegal firecrackers, the police team conducted a raid at the given address in the street near Lahori Gate Chowk towards Pili Kothi, and sellers of illegal firecrackers identified as Ishant (23) and Ishan (22) were apprehended at the spot with a huge quantity of illegal firecrackers.

On the other hand, 191.3 kgs of firecrackers have been recovered from the Northeast district and cops arrested one person for selling

them.

On Friday, last week in the late evening police team reached Babarpur Terminal and conducted a raid at the shop — "Chacha Car Bazar" near Sonu Dhaba, 100 Futa Road. 35-year-old Love Kant has been arrested.

A similar case under sections 188/286 IPC and 9B Explosive Act, has been registered at Welcome police station.