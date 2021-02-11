Nearly 33K vaccinated in Ggm as turnout rises; hesitancy in Gzb, Noida

Gurugram/Noida: The Gurugram Health Department has been able to inoculate 32,921 people so far. Of this, there have been 23,969 health workers that have been given COVID-19 vaccinations.



Significantly, despite initial challenges, there has been an increase in the number of volunteers opting for the vaccination process. "Not only from health workers but we are also getting a lot of participation from frontline workers also for COVID-19 vaccination process. On most occasions we have even exceeded our target of vaccination on a particular day," said Dr Virender Yadav, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Gurugram.

According to the Gurugram Health Department, all those health workers who had got their first dose of vaccinations initially will be expected to get their second dose from February 17 onwards.

Besides health workers, close to 9,000 frontline workers have got their first doses of the vaccine. 3,304 police officials, 2,278 civic body officials, 105 personnel from the Gurugram revenue department have been inoculated so far.

Besides them, 2,060 National Security Guard (NSG) personnel, 350 Border Security Force (BSF) officials and 380 CRPF personnel have received their first shots. The vaccination process for frontline workers commenced on February 4.

On their part, top public officials like the District Magistrate, MCG Commissioner and the Gurugram Police Commissioner have all received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccinations.

The Gurugram Health Department claims that there have been over 28 cases of adverse effects that have been reported. Most of these cases have been mild and the patients have recovered after two to three days.

Meanwhile, with the second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive for frontline workers kicking-off on Thursday in GB Nagar and Ghaziabad, the overall turnout in these districts remained low.

While the Ghaziabad district started giving out Bharat Biotech's Covaxin as part of their vaccination schedule on Thursday, the GB Nagar district will be starting this from Friday. In GB Nagar, a total of 2,518 frontline workers got vaccinated, of the registered 5,626 (43.8 per cent) on Thursday. In Ghaziabad, out of the target of 3,439 beneficiaries, 1,546 were vaccinated on Thursday.