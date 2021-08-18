Nearly 2,000 applications for faceless services on August 15

New Delhi: The Delhi Transport department received nearly 2,000 applications for driving licence and registration certificate-related documents on August 15 under its recently launched faceless services despite it being a national holiday, officials said.



The faceless services, including 33 different types of transport-related documents that can be applied for online, were launched by CM Arvind Kejriwal by putting a symbolic lock on the IP Estate office, saying people need not visit the offices anymore to get their work done.

"Normally no official work is done in the offices on national holidays as the offices are closed, but this Independence Day, around 2,000 service requests were received in a faceless manner and many of them were approved," said a senior officer of the department.

There were 1,489 driving licence-related service requests and 462 concerning registration certificates.