Nearly 1K cops infected with Covid, all vaxxed & at home

New Delhi: Amid a steady spike in the Coronavirus cases in the national Capital, a total of 1,000 Delhi Police personnel, including the Additional Commissioner of Police and the city police PRO Chinmoy Biswal, have tested positive with the virus till Monday. When asked, an official confirmed that all of the personnel are in home isolation, and none of them is hospitalised.



However, at the same time, the city police official also mentioned that all of the affected police personnel are fully vaccinated. "All the infected personnel are working for different units of Delhi Police. They are being treated at home and are in home isolation," the official told the Millennium Post.

As police personnel are frontline workers, the city police authority issued an SOP — wearing a mask, maintaining social distance and following the other hygiene rule while performing duty among the public. The police commissioner Rakesh Asthana issued the Standard Operating Procedure recently.

It further states that any police personnel who is unwell, especially those suffering from cold, sore throat, cough, breathlessness, fever or any other symptoms must immediately report the same to the Duty Officer of the concerned unit or police station by any means of communication.

Or, the SHO or Inspector Unit assisted by the senior-most Inspector of the Police Station shall be responsible for the quick and decisive handling of medical emergencies of the police station or unit.

Moreover, according to the SOP, the duty officer will be designated Daily Health Monitoring Officer at the unit or police station level, who shall maintain the daily health monitoring register. Information will be given to the SHO or Inspector of a police station or a unit every day and has to be signed by the SHO or the Inspector.

As per data, a total of 75 police personnel lost lives due to COVID last year. Reportedly Delhi Police has the strength of 80,000.