Nearly 19 infra projects worth Rs 2,821 cr dedicated to Noida

Noida: Around 19 infrastructural projects worth Rs 2,821 crore were dedicated to Noida by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday. Out of the 19 projects, 10 projects worth Rs 1452 crore were inaugurated by the CM while foundation stone was laid for 9 other projects to be built at a cost of Rs 1369 crore.

Among the major infrastructural projects inaugurated by the CM included a multi-level car parking with space for 7,000 vehicles at Sector 38A at a cost of Rs 500 crore, a 240 bed's capacity government hospital in Sector 39 at a cost of Rs 344 crore, underground parking for 276 cars and 42 two-wheelers at Sector 5 at a cost of Rs 32.25 crore.

Apart of this, three power sub stations at Sector 148 for Rs 366 crore, two power stations at Sector 38A for Rs 98.45 crore and Rs 10 crore respectively, a footover bridge at Sector 145 metro station for Rs 10.81 crore, another in Sector 62 at a cost of Rs 5 crore, one between Sector 71 and 72 for Rs 5 crore, and four pink toilets in sectors 16, 15, 28 and 74 altogether costing Rs 0.76 crore, were also inaugurated by the CM.

"In past three years, the Gautam Buddh Nagar district, which comprises of the three authorities-Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna authority, has wore wings to development and are fastly moving on the path guided by honourable prime minister Narendra Modi," said CM Yogi Adityanath while addressing

public.