Nearly 100 patients under home isolation in Noida

Noida: It has been about a month since the Uttar Pradesh government allowed home isolation to Covid positive patients and the facility has come out as the preferred choice for Noida residents since then. As per official data from Gautam Buddh Nagar, since July 26, when the process began in district, a total of 765 patients have been allowed home isolation out of which nearly hundred active cases under home isolation are still being treated while nearly 650 patients have recovered. "The process of keeping a patient in home isolation depends on the symptoms he/she shows. These patients are identified through testing camps mainly at community health centers at rural and urban areas as well as government and private Covid hospitals. All those patients who are asymptotic or have mild symptoms and tests themselves through antigen testing are allowed home isolation after giving self-declarations," said a senior officer from health department.