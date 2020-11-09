NDMC workers' union claims CVC guidelines being flouted

new delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council Karamchari Sangh has now written to Central Vigilance Commissioner Sanjay Kothari over certain recent appointments at the NDMC that do not appear to follow CVC guidelines.



According to an RTI filed by the workers union, CVC guidelines related to the "transfer, appointment and promotion" of officials have allegedly not been followed for many years now by NDMC's personnel department. "There is no transparency within the NDMC in the appointment, promotion, or transfer of either officers or other employees. Due to this mismanagement of records, one has no knowledge of when, where or how long an official might have been appointed or serving at his/her post", said Sudhakar Kumar, president of the NDMC workers union.

"Some officials have occupied the same post for 15 years now but the Personnel department's employee records are over 40 years old and have yet to be updated", he added.