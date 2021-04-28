NDMC workers go without pay for nearly six months

New Delhi: Two employees of NDMC have written to the Secretary, Chairman, and Director Education saying that they have not been paid their salaries since November 2020. Both are employed as Social Education teachers on a contractual basis but since September last year, they have been working at COVID-19 testing centres in dispensaries located at Babar Road and Malcha Marg, conducting Rapid Antigen Testing. Currently, one of them, the only earning member of her family, is suffering from COVID-19 herself, while the other continues to work even after being unpaid for almost six months now.



In a letter to the NDMC Chairman dated April 19, both employees have requested for payment of pending dues and extension of their contract. A copy of this letter was also sent to the NDMC Secretary, Director-Education, and Social Education Officer.

"Last term of our contract was extended with effect from November 14, 2019 for a period of 01 year which was going to expire on November 1, 2020. During the pandemic, we had received an Office Order dated 12th September, 2020 and 10th September, 2020 through WhatsApp for the work of Rapid Antigen Test. In compliance of the above said order, we are continuously performing the duty at Babar Road & Malcha Marg till date," it said.