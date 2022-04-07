NDMC withdraws order, no early leave for Muslim staff in Ramzan

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Wednesday withdrew its order which allowed all its Muslim employees who are observing the fast during the month of Ramzan to leave office early. The original order allowing Muslim workers to leave early was issued on April 5. The civic body had said that the order will be applicable from April 3 to May 2.



This move came after NDMC Vice Chairman and former Delhi BJP president Satish Udpadhyay raised objections, calling the order 'unsecular'. The original order allowed all Muslim employees observing fast during the month of Ramzan to leave their offices at 4:30 pm with prior approval from competent authorities.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Upadhyay had said, "I have spoken to NDMC Chairman and the Competent Authority of the civic body and urged him to immediately withdraw the order allowing Muslim employees to leave office at 4.30 pm during Ramzan. I never knew of any such order and as it came to my knowledge I opposed such order which is unsecular," he said.

The circular withdrawing this order states: "A circular vide no. D/187/LWD/2022 dated 05/04/2022 was issued for permission to leave their offices at 4:30 pm. for Muslim employees observing fast during the month of "Ramzan" With the prior approval of the competent authority. Now, The competent authority, vide this order has decided to withdraw the above said Circular with immediate effect."

The DJB took similar steps recently by withdrawing permission from Muslim workers to leave early for fasting purposes. NDMC, Delhi municipal corporation and the DJB have practiced allowing Muslim employees to leave early during Ramzan for the last few years without any hitch, only recently has it become an issue.