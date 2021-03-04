NDMC union sends legal notice over 'irregular' transfers, appointments

New Delhi: The NDMC workers union has sent a legal notice to the civic body's Secretary and Chief Vigilance Officer for not following CVC guidelines in relation with transfers and appointments made to various positions within the organisation. The notice was issued on March 3.



Sudhakar Kumar, President of Nai Dilli Palika Karamchari Sangh, said, "I had filed an RTI petition because I wanted to find out if the same official can hold an important sensitive post for 10 to 15 years and avoid getting transferred. According to Central Vigilance Commission guidelines, and NDMC's own DoPT (Department of Personnel and Training) regulations, an official can hold his/her posting only for 3 years at a time. Hence, our union has served a legal notice".

The notice has been issued through the Chief Commissioner-Central Vigilance Commission, Joint Secretary-Ministry of Home Affairs, and Director (Personnel) NDMC. The notice also states that nine letters about the same subject have been issued on behalf of the petitioner earlier, the first one dating as far back as September 2017.

The notice states that the NDMC DoPT has not formulated transfer policies, even for sensitive posts, which is in non-compliance with Supreme Court of India guidelines.

As a case in point, the legal notice states an example. "For Example Establishment Section of Personnel Department is the centre where policy is to be implemented but in NDMC Shri Satpal Singh who was earlier Head Assistant in Establishment Branch was promoted to Section Officer and continued posting in the same establishment branch till date". The Union wants that a 'rotational transfer policy' be framed and made available in the public domain in this regard.

NDMC Secretary Brij Mohan Mishra said that he was not yet aware about the issue and had not read the document in question yet. "I will respond to any queries once I have read through the legal notice and have been made fully aware of the issue in question", he told Millennium Post.