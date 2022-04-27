NDMC to start work on Shivaji Bus Terminal in Aug

New Delhi: New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will be starting work on the proposed bus terminus-cum-commercial complex near Shivaji Stadium in August. The redevelopment project was initially introduced in 2018 as per officials, however, the project has only hit the ground now after receiving the council's approval.



The structure will consist of a ground floor with upper floor and two storeys as well as two basements. As per officials, the structure will be 14.85 metres in height and will have several important features for the ease of people. Provision of 113 car parkings will be made in two basements. NDMC will start inviting bidders for tenders on the project from 6 May onwards. The project will be completed in two years as per NDMC.

NDMC officials have stated that the estimated cost of the project will be Rs 57 crore. Earlier, the project was estimated to cost NDMC Rs 30 crore, however, after adding important features NDMC decided to raise the expenditure.

The complex will have both male/female toilets as well as a universal toilet. It will also be fully equipped with a fire fighting system, a DG set for power back up, solar panels, CCTVs, EPABX system, taxi services, food stalls, ticket vending kiosks. As per NDMC, they expect to recover the costs of the project within a few years through revenue. The expected revenue from the project is Rs 2.4 crore per annum.

Additionally, the complex will have granite floorings, aluminium glazed windows, stainless steel railings, structural glazing work, acrylic smooth exterior paint, GI metal ceiling lay in perforated tegular edge in the bus way, etc to give it an aesthetically pleasing look. The redevelopment of the Shivaji Bus Terminus is an important part of NDMC's initiative to make Delhi a smarter city.