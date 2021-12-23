NDMC to redevelop Sarojini Nagar market, others

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council on Wednesday discussed several plans to redevelop the Sarojini Nagar market here along with the Netaji Market and the one on Ring Road along with several other projects to upgrade its schools and build a women's hostel.



While the proposal to redevelop the Sarojini Nagar market has been deferred, the NDMC has held several meetings with NBCC and a detailed plan is under commission, taking all stakeholders' desires into consideration. Meetings with all stakeholders including the market association will be held shortly, Girish Sachdeva, Member, NDMC, said, elaborating that the idea is to beautify and upgrade facilities at Sarojini Nagar market as well Ring Road and Netaji Market. He added, "Everyone in Delhi knows Sarojini Nagar Market and it is important we do a good job while redeveloping it."

Plans to upgrade schools and education facilities have also been confirmed by NDMC. The council will be upgrading Navyug schools with all upgraded scientific teaching techniques, better infrastructure, specialised curriculum and courses in order to have a feel of improvement, upgradation & modernisation.

"We can have some schools under the name of Schools of New India to provide a proper platform to the children of the Economical Weaker Section," he said. Kuljeet Singh Chahal, Member, NDMC will be heading a committee constituted to develop the education sector. He said that they will focus on the infracture of the classrooms and staff rooms in the upcoming months. Additionally, plans to collaborate with art galleries like NGMA, Lalit Kala Academy, etc in the NDMC area are also being made to encourage holistic development in students studying in NDMC schools.

The issue of NDMC's working women's hostel on the basis of several inspections/visits and deliberations of the inmate of the hostel was also raised by Vaishakha Sailani, another Member. She informed that she would shortly submit a detailed report to upgrade the infrastructure, services and conditions of the Hostel in the next meeting.

Satish Upadhyay, NDMC Vice Chairman said that the important issues in the agenda are a review of the Investment Policy of NDMC funds, upgradation of the school labs, fixation of pay of contractual doctors of NDMC as per the 7th CPC, rejection of a tender of automatic switch-over system at 11KV electric supply system due to change of scenario after construction work of Central Vista Project.