NDMC to redevelop, beautify Hanuman Temple premises in Connaught Place

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council has started redevelopment and beautification work around the Hanuman Mandir Vatika at Connaught Place here, adding that plans are afoot to set up a "Green Toilet Block" — which will save and reuse 100 per cent of water.



In addition, the NDMC is planning to overhaul the footpath around the temple premises and replace them with granite, Jaisalmer marble cladding. Officials have said that the old drainage system will also be replaced with a dual-piping system in the area and a modernised shoe-house provision will also be set up.

Moreover, the Council has prepared plans for separate toilet blocks for men, women, transgenders and specially-abled residents along with provisions for a Sanitary Vending Machine, Feeding Chamber and Diaper Changing facilities. Officials also said that the new toilet blocks will be designed in a way that would not require regular maintenance work.

NDMC, Vice-Chairperson, Satish Upadhyay, said that there will also be provisions for a water-cooler and all water usage will be based on principles of recycling.

As for the drainage system overhaul, the senior NDMC official said that a Sewage Treatment Plant would be set up in the toilet blocks and mechanical sweeping would be arranged along the lines being done in airports. Upadhyay added that tenders for a lot of this work had already been floated and that work on these aspects would begin soon.

He added that the tree guards around the premises will also be replaced with new ones and lighting will also be revamped.

Upadhyay added that the redevelopment work is being undertaken under the "Swacch Bharat Mission". He had recently monitored the redevelopment work around the temple premises and noted that major repair works are needed in the area, adding that he was consistently monitoring the work and it would be finished soon.