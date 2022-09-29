'NDMC to provide 100% renewable energy in its area by 2025'

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) plans to provide 100 per cent renewable energy in its area via discoms by 2025, Vice Chairman Satish Upadhayay said on Wednesday.



The issue was discussed at the civic body's council meeting.

"There was no policy on providing green energy so far. Discussions are on to chalk out a policy and we will also seek suggestions from the public on the same. The final plan will be drafted only after holding meetings and taking suggestions from all sides," Upadhayay said.

The policy for 100 per cent renewable energy will be known as the "NDMC Solar Policy-2022" and will be applicable for any solar energy generating system with a capacity of 1 KWp or more.

"This policy applies to all electricity consumers under all electricity tariff in the NDMC area and all entities that setup and operate solar power plants in the NDMC area. We will encourage implementation of grid connected solar plants. All grid connected solar

plants shall comply with applicable CA (Grid Standards) Regulations, 2013 and other applicable rules, regulations, and guidelines as amended from time to time," he said.