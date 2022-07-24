NDMC to implement 'Har Ghar Jal' in JJ cluster, says official
New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council will be implementing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Har Ghar Jal" initiative in the NDMC area including the JJ cluster. The civic body announced this during their latest Jan Suvidha Camp.
Kuljeet Singh Chahal, NDMC member announced the launch of "Har Ghar Jal" initiative and New NDMC of New India will implement it in its area. Under this scheme, the cluster residents will also get water from pipe connection at their house in the NDMC area after hearing complaints related to water from the people present at the camp.
The Jan Suvidha Camp is held every second Saturday by NDMC in order to provide information, facilitation and grievances redressal forum for the benefit of its residents and services users of NDMC area at their doorsteps.
Chahal said as many as 78 grievances were received from the public in the camp by the officers of NDMC. Most of the grievances pertained to the personnel, civil engineering, horticulture, public health, enforcement, commercial, tax and estate departments.
He said that the maximum grievances or complaints regarding civic services issues are sorted out by the NDMC. Grievances requiring policy level decisions were explained along with likely timelines of their redressal.
