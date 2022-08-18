NDMC to hold food fest in parking area at Connaught Place
New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is organising a three-day food festival in a parking area at Connaught Place from Friday, a move that has been opposed by traders who argued that no space for vehicles would lead to business losses.
The New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA) has claimed that the shutdown of parking for the event will "kill our business".
The festival is being organised under the aegis of Azadi ka Amrit Mohatsav for public sensitisation of use of eco-friendly and environmentally sustainable alternatives to single-use plastic in A-Block parking at Connaught Place.
"The NDMC is organising a three-day food festival in A-Block parking at Connaught Place from August 19 to August 21, 2022 where food may be cooked and served in eco-friendly/pottery-based utensils," read the circular dated August 10.
The NDMC said it will provide stalls at the site free of cost and all the basic amenities there for the successful organization of the festival.
The entire area will be maintained and decorated by the NDMC while the stalls will be decorated by the respective vendors, the circular mentioned.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Gadkari & Shivraj out of Parliamentary Board, Yediyurappa among six17 Aug 2022 7:45 PM GMT
Bihar's law minister faces arrest in kidnapping case, may resign17 Aug 2022 7:16 PM GMT
MHA says no move to shift Rohingyas to EWS flats17 Aug 2022 7:15 PM GMT
NSA Ajit Doval holds talks with his Russian counterpart in Moscow17 Aug 2022 7:15 PM GMT
Relief for farmers: Cabinet nod to 1.5% interest aid on agri loan17 Aug 2022 7:13 PM GMT