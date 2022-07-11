NDMC to develop 'modular rainwater harvesting pits' to conserve water

New Delhi: NDMC is developing "modular rainwater harvesting pits". NDMC Vice Chairman Satish Upadhyay said that these pits are not only cost-effective but also take a shorter time to install and require less maintenance. He said NDMC's road division had already developed 160 modular pits and now working on 95 such more pits at different locations in the NDMC area, the work order is to be awarded by this month and the project is to be completed by March 2023.



The benefits of the "modular rainwater harvesting pits" include that it adds to the natural ground water table through a bore-well, balance of water can be restored in the reservoir for use of irrigation in lawns and other places, etc. if required, optimum space utilisation restoring surface to as it was, rainwater harvesting chamber using the modular technology are accidentally free and economic too, Less time of construction is required, No dust pollution in the atmosphere during construction as no stone dust coarse sand/aggregate is required for construction as readymade polymer-based blocks are brought at the site and placed in interlocked position.

Upadhyay explained that the modular system consisted of three chambers wherein the rainwater collected from storm water drains enters the underground brick masonry manholes, which are around 1.2-metre wide and 1.2-meter deep. The chambers allow the percolation of rainwater through the borewell pipe via pores made on the pipe while also storing any excess water.

The benefit of the structure is that it is completely underground and its surface can be used for parking, gardening, etc. He said that, unlike conventional rainwater harvesting pits in which the drainpipe goes to the main chamber passing through sand or gravel, in the new system, a three-tier framework cleaned the rainwater before allowing it into the borewell.

NDMC has prepared a proposal for the construction of 95 Nos. rainwater harvesting pits in NDMC area which will be executed during this financial year 2022-23 and locations of proposed 95 nos. Rainwater harvesting pits are yet to be finalised with the consent of the Central Ground Water Board. NDMC hopes that this project will help them achieve 7 Star ranking in the forthcoming Swacchta Survekshan 2022 and NDMC will also submit the project Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) portal as well.