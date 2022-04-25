NDMC to develop a theme-based stretch from Africa Avenue Road to Satya Marg

New Delhi: New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) plans to develop a theme based stretch from the Africa Avenue Road to Satya Marg as part of its celebrations for Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. NDMC will be painting the roundabout with pictures of freedom fighters and developing a view cutter side wall /railing at Safdarjung Flyover by displaying 75 Freedom Fighters and their quotes.



Satish Upadhyay, NDMC Vice Chairman explained that both side walls approaching to under-pass and pillars of Railway Bridge have already been painted with theme based artistic work by the renowned artist/NGO. The Africa Avenue Road from Sarojini Nagar Depot to Satya Marg Roundabout will be developed as an "AKAM" area. The painting area will be divided into various themes such as pictures of prominent Freedom fighters, Dandhi March, Historical Monuments of Delhi. Yoga and ancient mudra (pose) are displayed in beautifully artistic designs on the railway bridge's pillars to motivate the masses for its health benefits.

The Safdarjung flyover will display the photos & quotes of 75 Freedom Fighters through digital painting on retro-reflective sheets pasted on ACM board as a view cutter. Upadhyay said that the existing acrylic sheet view cutters at Safdarjung Flyover Railing are installed for the safety and security of the VVIP movements but those are vandalised frequently. He added that the proposed view cutters will not only enhance the aesthetic of the area but also durable & long lasting. The state of art view cutter will be viewed by the public passing from there.

The total estimated cost of the project is Rs 75 lakh approximately. The work will be awarded soon once the tender formalities are completed in a time-bound manner. Upadhyay said this initiative will

help bring alive stories of unsung heroes whose sacrifices have made freedom a reality for us and also revisits the milestones, freedom movements etc. in the historical journey to 15 August, 1947.