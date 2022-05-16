NDMC to construct commercial complex at Yashwant Place
New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) plans to construct a commercial complex at Yashwant Place, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi. The complex is being constructed keeping the "Ease of doing business" act in mind.
The project will consist of three basements of 4344.60 sqm each, lower ground floor with an area of 4208.32 sqm, and podium ground with an area of 1159.14 sqm. The building will be 7 stories tall.
The proposed building will be constructed on RCC Framed Structure to meet all design features, prerequisites in line to have Griha3 star rating including the provision of STP, dual piping system, structural glazing, etc. The ground floor consists of lounge, foyer, atrium, and auditorium hall. First to sixth floor will be used as office space whereas the seventh floor will be developed as a restaurant area.
As per NDMC Vice Chairman Satish Upadhyay, the total estimated cost of the project is Rs 119 crore for overall civil, electrical and firework for construction of this commercial complex building within the available space in Akbar Bhawan Building Complex with a stipulated period of 36 months, once the work will be
awarded.
He said that the tender has already been invited and is in process of being awarded. It is expected that work may start in August 2022.
