NDMC to construct more public toilets for trans people, women

New Delhi: New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has decided to construct more public toilets in areas under its jurisdiction for transgender people and women.



The aim behind this decision by NDMC is to provide public convenience as basic amenities along with safety and dignity of women and transgender community in New Delhi area.

NDMC Vice Chairman, Satish Upadhyay said that this is an unique project by NDMC as a civic body under Swachh Bharat Mission. In the celebrating year of "Aazadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav", it is also a project to make feel freedom to women and transgender people from hesitation in public place for locating public toilets for their basic amenities, Upadhyay added.

Five 'Pink Toilets' have been constructed by the civic body in the following locations so far — LIC-Parliament Street, near Super Bazaar-Outer Circle, Factory Road-Safdarjung Hospital, 'B' Avenue-Sarojini Nagar near ICICI Bank and Ramgharia Dharamshala near Safdarjung Hospital. The work of another Pink toilet will start soon at B Block-Inner Circle-Connaught Place. The pink toilets will also be equipped with facilities for pregnant and physically handicapped women.

Udadhyay added the reason NDMC is constructing toilets for the transgender community to ensure that they do not fall prey to dicrimination. A touch screen interface has also been installed in the toilet where users can give reviews and lodge their complaints which the council will try to address.

NDMC has already made 'Smart Toilets' in its area which are equipped with facilities like ATM, Rooftop Solar Panel, Sanitary Pad Vending Machine, Digital Health Clinic and Online User Feedback Tablet under Swachh Bharat Mission. Upadhyay also added that NDMC is the first civic body to provide "Smart Toilet Virtual Tour" of smart toilets located in the NDMC area at the weblink.