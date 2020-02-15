NDMC to circulate do's & don'ts for employees after many were duped

NEW DELHI: Bank accounts of more than 200 employees of New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) were allegedly hacked and money siphoned off in first week of February, police said on Friday. Though police have received only two complaints of online fraud from the employees, NDMC employees union says more than 200 employees have lost their money after being cheated online.

Meanwhile, NDMC has issued a statement that it has come to know about the incident of money being siphoned off from bank accounts of its few employees.

"Prima facie, it appears to be an ATM based fraud. The matter has been reported to Delhi Police and NDMC will further follow up with them," said a senior NDMC official.

NDMC, as a policy, does not seek and collect, withdrawal related data from its employees and takes data security at highest priority, the statement said.

NDMC stands with its employees and would also follow up with concerned Banks and Police to ensure appropriate redressal. "DO's and DON'Ts for ATM usage as given by banks would be re-circulated amongst the NDMC staff," said an official.