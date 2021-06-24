NDMC to address public grievances through VC

New Delhi: In order to resolve problems for New Delhi residents online, the New Delhi Municipal Council has started Jan Suvidha Camp to redress public grievances directly through video conferencing.

NDMC will organise a 'Jan Suvidha Camp' on the second and fourth Saturday of every month between 11 am to 2 pm to attend and redress public grievances and to resolve the same without the need to visit any NDMC office.

Residents of the NDMC area can register their grievances on the second and fourth Thursday of every month between 10 am to 4 pm at (https://online.ndmc.gov.in/online_grv/) and after the registration of the grievance, the complainant will get a Video Conference link on next day

(Friday) by 5 pm.

On Saturday, the Head of the Departments will be present virtually to hear each registered grievance between 11 am to 2 pm and every person would be given a 10-minute slot to present his/her grievance and to get redressed of the same accordingly. If the grievance is not resolved on the spot, the written communication will be sent within one week by the concerned HoDs and an Office Order on the issue has also been issued by NDMC.