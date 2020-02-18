NDMC suspends health and trade licenses of The Park hotel

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Tuesday has suspended health and trade licenses of The Park hotel. The move came after Delhi Fire Services (DFS) has suspended the No Objection Certificate (NOC) of the hotel after they violated fire safety norms. The Delhi Police had also suspended the



license.

"Based on suspension of Fire Safety Certificate by Delhi Fire Services, NDMC has suspended all Health/Trade Licenses of The Park Hotel with immediate effect," reads the statement of NDMC.

On Saturday, a fire broke out at the basement of The Park hotel in Lutyens' Delhi following which three people, including two Norwegian nationals, were admitted to a hospital.

Twelve people, including 11 foreign nationals staying at the hotel, were taken to a hospital, where nine of them were given first aid, a senior police official said. Norwegian nationals Abdi Bhasir and Joshim Kvan were admitted to the hospital after they suffered breathing difficulties, police said.

Atul Garg, Director DFS said the team had gone to the hotel and upon initial investigation shortcomings were found with regard to fire safety at the hotel in Connaught Place. "A day after the incident we suspended its fire clearance certificate," Garg said.

According to a fire official, the fire was brought under control by the hotel staff with the help of fire extinguishers before the fire tenders reached. Even though the blaze was brought under control, the smoke had engulfed the building. Both the police and the fire department were not informed about the incident by the hotel management, police said.

"Police were informed about the incident by the hospital (Ganga Ram Hospital) around 11:45 am from the Rajinder Nagar police station," police said.

However, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in a statement said, "Two persons from Norway have been admitted for breathing difficulty due to suspected inhalation injury."