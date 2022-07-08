NDMC starts 'reading with understanding & expressions' campaign

New Delhi: New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) launched a "reading with understanding and expressions" competition at Navyug School, Vinay Marg for students of its primary and middle classes today. This competition is initiated for the students of Class III to VIII in all Atal Adarsh Vidhyalaya and Navyug schools.



As per the Nipun Bharat Mission and National Education Policy 2020, reading accurately with understanding and expression is fundamentally required for learning. NDMC initiated a reading with understanding and expressions campaign in its schools.

Special emphasis was also given to put students into practice of reading habit during Mission Buniyad/Summer Camp organised from May 11 to June 3, 2022 during summer vacation.

In order to encourage students to continue the reading habits with understanding, the NDMC announced the class wise competition during their summer camp. Approximately, 160 Hindi and English subjects teachers have made efforts to develop the reading skills of students along with understanding and expressions.

The students are now participating at the intra school level competition. Readers who excel in the competition at intra school level will further compete at Cluster Level (comprising 5-6 schools) and thereafter the best performer of each zone will compete at NDMC level. The selected students of each class from the competition will be awarded.

The main aim of this campaign is to inculcate best reading practices among students and also to fill the gaps which have occurred due to online mode of classes during past two academic sessions.