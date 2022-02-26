NDMC sets up spl unit for safety of sewer cleaners

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council has constituted a sanitation response unit (SRU) for technical and managerial interventions for the safety of personnel during sewer cleaning, an official statement said on Saturday.



It said the body under the name of emergency response sanitation unit (ERSU

or SRU) is a professional, well-trained, motivated and appropriately equipped establishment for the maintenance and management of sewers, thereby eliminating accidents and fatalities caused by the entry of workers into sewers without proper PPEs and training and non-adherence to security protocols.

This response unit will be headed by the NDMC secretary, while Ajay Gupta will be the officer-in-charge of this unit.

It also consists of two entry/duty supervisors, three administrative supervisors, three call centre attendants and six

sewer entry professionals (sewer commandos), the statement said.

The people of NDMC area can avail the facility of a toll-free number 1533 or use NDMC 311 app for all kinds of complaints and queries, it added.