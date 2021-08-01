NDMC schools improve CBSE Class 12 results

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Saturday said that their schools Atal Adarsh Vidyalaya and Navyug schools had recorded a 100 per cent pass percentage in the Class 12 CBSE examinations, adding that the education department had been regularly monitoring and mentoring the schools.



The overall result of Atal Adarsh Vidyalayas and Navyug Schools as a whole, this year is 100 per cent in comparison to 95.41 per cent in 2020 and 94.21 per cent in 2019, thus recording an upward trend in the overall results this year. Officials said that the monitoring and mentoring by the NDMC's education department had "created an environment of accountability and responsibility".

They added that subject-wise online enrichment sessions and regular supervision by academic consultants/officers had proved beneficial and effective for the students and teachers.