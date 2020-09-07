NDMC runs anti-spitting, mask awareness drive in Chanakyapuri

new delhi: The NDMC organised an anti-spitting and face-mask awareness drive at Nehru Park in Chanakyapuri on Sunday led by MP Meenakshi Lekhi. About 20 people were issued challans on the spot for not wearing



masks.

MP Lekhi said that such drives and challans should be a regular feature to ensure 100 per cent mask-wearing compliance by citizens to prevent the spread of

Covid-19.

She also directed that Nehru Park should be sanitised on Monday using equipment provided

by her.

She also suggested that at the park's entry point, arrangements should be made to sell face masks till the coronavirus crisis persists. Along with that, CCTV cameras should be placed at strategic location, Lekhi

added.

NDMC's anti spitting cum mask awareness and drive was also attended by NDMC Chairperson Shri Dharmendra, CEO-Smart Cities Dr B. M. Mishra, SDM of Chanakyapuri Dr Gunjan Sahai-CMO and Dr Vijay Patel-Sr. MO, Public Health Department along with Social Education, Civic wardens

of NDMC.

Persuasive compliance by way of explaining, guiding and finally challaning for absolute resistance was the method adopted, the NDMC said.