NDMC resolves to be fully dependent on 'green energy' by 2025, plans underway for smart roads

New Delhi: In an attempt to go green and completely sustain itself on Green Energy, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) passed a proposal to procure 142 MW of hydro power from Teesta-III. NDMC plans to ensure that they shift to 100 per cent renewable energy by 2025.



Member Kuljeet Singh Chahal said that NDMC has set a target to achieve 100 per cent green energy in the NDMC area in phased manner. With the purchase of the 142 MW hydro-power, NDMC will be using 32 per cent of renewable energy to power the NDMC area in 2022. They have made plans to procure 150 MW of solar power in 2023, making it 65 per cent dependent on renewable energy sources and in 2024, NDMC will procure another 100 MW hydro-power, making their dependency on renewable sources 83 per cent. By 2025, they will achieve 100 per cent green energy usage in their area as proposed.

Vice Chairperson Satish Upadhyay said that NDMC has embarked upon an ambitious journey of shifting to a 100 per cent renewable energy. NDMC has decided to not renew its power purchase agreement with thermal power generating stations after its expiry. In parallel NDMC is taking up fresh purchase agreements with only renewable power providers including hydel and solar energy.

Additionally, NDMC approved several other welfare based projects during their council meeting. Upadhyay explained that some of the roads in the area have deteriorated over time and need to be revamped. They will be developing the following roads on the basis of a smart street model — Tilak Marg, KG Marg, Dr Zakir Hussain Marg, Pandara Road, Tolstoy Marg, Hailey Road, Tansen Marg, Babar Road. The total cost of the project is Rs 7.25 crore. Chahal also proposed in the meeting that the logo of "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" should be included in all road signage to celebrate the 75th years of Independence of India in Capital city.

NDMC Member Girish Sachdeva elaborated on the proposal of 120 Type-II flats for NDMC employees at Sector-VII Pushp Vihar, Saket, New Delhi. They will also be constructing a Sewage Treatment Plant with the capacity 100 KLD (MBBR Based) on the 1.6 acre land.

The council has also approved the detailed estimate amounting to Rs 50.79 lakh with 5 per cent contingencies for supplying, installation, testing and commissioning of all mechanical & filter parts of STP.

The residential complex will be known as "Amrit Mahotsav Parisar".

The council has also proposed additional health facilities for all employees in NDMC.