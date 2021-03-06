NDMC refuses to renew Le Meridien's health licence

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council has rejected Le Meridien hotel's application for renewing its health licence on account of unauthorised construction on the property.



The NDMC has also issued a show-cause notice (dated March 1, 2021) to halt trade on the hotel premises within the next seven days. The Le Meridien hotel, a luxury hotel in NDMC area's Janpath, said "we cannot comment on this issue since the case is still being heard before the High Court".

NDMC had issued Health Licenses for 10 restaurants in July 2017 in Le Meridien (M/s C.J. international Hotels Ltd). The validity of those health licenses expired on March 31, 2020. While the hotel had re-applied for renewal, NDMC rejected the application "on account of fact that there is an unauthorized construction in the building besides expiry of license deed. The health license cannot be sought for a premise that itself is illegally constructed and liable for demolition under the provisions of the NDMC Act".

The NDMC also advised the applicant that as per the provisions of NDMC Act, 1994 (section 331 of NDMC Act), "no premises can be used for eating house, lodging house, hotel, boarding house, tea shop, coffee house, cafe, restaurant, refreshment room or any place where the public are admitted for repose or for the consumption of any food or drink or any place where food is sold or prepared for sale" without a proper licence issued by the civic body itself.

Accordingly, the applicant was directed to close the operation of all trades, failing which "requisite action as per the relevant provisions of the NDMC Act will be taken". "However, Le Meridien has not complied with the (NDMC) directions and accordingly show-cause notice for the closure of trade activities as per provisions of section-333 of NDMC

Act has been issued to stop/close the trade within seven days", a letter issued by NDMC's Director of Health Licencing states.

Significantly, this is not the first time the hotel has fallen into hot soup with the NDMC. In 2017, the hotelier was declared as an illegal occupant of the property by the Council after they had reportedly failed to pay licence fees worth around Rs 520 crore due to the civic body since the 1980s.

At that time as well, the hotel had refused to comment on the topic after claiming it would be "sub-judice".