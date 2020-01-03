NDMC presents Rs 4,372 crore surplus budget for 2020-21

New Delhi: Focussing on a smart approach to Municipal Services and their delivery mechanism for public satisfaction, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Friday presented a surplus budget for 2020-21.



"NDMC intends to enhance the special status among all Urban Local Bodies and become a benchmark among other local bodies globally. It is striving to enhance its own service levels to add to public satisfaction. The Council also intends to imbibe the sustainable development goals prescribed by UNDP in its overall objectives and continue to work for them," NDMC Chairman Dharmendra said while unfolding the budget.

The Chairman presented the financial projection of the total receipts of the 'Budget Estimates' (BE) Rs 4372.40 cr for the financial year 2020-21 and expenditure for the revenue receipts are projected Rs 3719.65 cr for the same financial year. It is proposed to make live 'Integrated Command and Control System' by March 2020 to integrate 30 services which will become a nodal point of availability of all online data and information related to smart services which can be monitored on a real-time basis and necessary action can be taken, he said.

Keeping in view the public appreciation and participation in the 'Public Bike Sharing System' (PBS), the NDMC is going to introduce a 'Smart e-Scooter System' in its area and the first phase will be completed by June 2020, he said.

"It also proposed to set-up 100 more fast public e-charging stations in the NDMC area with a higher capacity (150KW) to charge three vehicles at the same time at three times faster speed," he said.

On the basis of the feedback received from parents, it is proposed to introduce smart classes in primary sections of NDMC and Navyug schools in the year 2020-21, he said, adding that the process in this regard has already been initiated and the primary sections will be equipped with the latest Interactive Flat Panel (IFP) based smart classes.

The Chairman added that tablet-based Wi-Fi enabled classrooms will be set up in each of secondary and senior secondary schools. It is proposed to provide fiber-based internet connectivity of appropriate bandwidth in all NDMC & Navyug schools in the year 2020-21, he added.

In order to mitigate air and dust pollution, it is proposed to undertake intensive plantation of shrubs and grass to cover all leftover open soil surface or barren portion in all avenues and lanes in the NDMC area and proposed plantation of 5,000 trees and five lakh shrubs," he added.

"NDMC has planned to construct smart bins which will be smart enough to provide real-time data of present level of filling of these bins to the command centre and to send alerts on the mobile phone of the concerned person managing these bins. This would be completed in FY 2020-21," he said.