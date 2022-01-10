NDMC plans to convert all of its primary classes to 'smart classes'

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council has announced that it will now convert all primary classes (From Class 1 to Class 5) across its schools into "smart classrooms" and that it will further set up one talent-based "smart class" in all Secondary and Senior



Secondary schools for assessment purposes.

The announcement came as the NDMC presented and passed the revised budget proposal for the current fiscal and discussed plans for the next.

In the proposal, the NDMC said, "Various projects will be taken up during 2022-2023 like all primary classes from class 1 to 5 will be converted into smart classes, one tablet-based smart class to be set up in all Secondary and Senior secondary schools for assessment purpose."

They also said that one nature-based classroom will be set up in 10 of NDMC's

Navyug schools along with five cycling clubs at five

such schools.

Moreover, the NDMC said, "Science Parks in NDMC/Navyug Schools, Paper Recycling Plant, the introduction of Vocational Courses recognised by CBSE and language labs

in all NDMC/Navyug schools are part of plans."

In addition to this, the NDMC plans to upgrade the auditoriums in schools. Officials added that 14 Palika

Tinkering Labs will also be set up across 14 of NDMC's Navyug schools in addition to the existing 10 Atal/Palika Tinkering Labs.

Moreover, the plans also include setting up a Teachers' Resource Centre in the NDMC area and restructuring the schooling system in line with the Union government's New Education Policy 2020. Parts of the restructuring will include setting up of Activity Centres in all Primary wings and the introduction of bag-less pre-primary and primary classrooms.