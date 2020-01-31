NDMC organises workshop on Coronavirus

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Friday held a workshop on Coronavirus for Allopathic and AYUSH doctors. NDMC Chairman Dharmendra said, "Do not disseminate misinformation about Coronavirus through social media. And it may be used to sensitize people at large for this disease with the correct information."



He inaugurated the workshop for awareness about Coronavirus to update the Doctors working in NDMC's Allopathic and AYUSH Hospital and Dispensaries at NDMC Convention Centre in New Delhi.

It was emphasized by Chairman, NDMC that the stress may be given to the prevention part of this disease like what we should do and what to be told to the general public to prevent the transmission.