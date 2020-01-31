NDMC organises workshop on Coronavirus
New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Friday held a workshop on Coronavirus for Allopathic and AYUSH doctors. NDMC Chairman Dharmendra said, "Do not disseminate misinformation about Coronavirus through social media. And it may be used to sensitize people at large for this disease with the correct information."
He inaugurated the workshop for awareness about Coronavirus to update the Doctors working in NDMC's Allopathic and AYUSH Hospital and Dispensaries at NDMC Convention Centre in New Delhi.
It was emphasized by Chairman, NDMC that the stress may be given to the prevention part of this disease like what we should do and what to be told to the general public to prevent the transmission.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
GDP growth pegged at 6-6.5%31 Jan 2020 6:30 PM GMT
Nirbhaya case: Hanging of 4 convicts deferred till further...31 Jan 2020 6:29 PM GMT
Who paid Jamia shooter, asks Rahul Gandhi31 Jan 2020 6:29 PM GMT
Complaints against Anurag Thakur for inflammatory speech31 Jan 2020 6:28 PM GMT
Kovind calls CAA 'historic' sans a word on NPR, NRC31 Jan 2020 6:28 PM GMT