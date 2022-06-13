NDMC launches cleanliness drive in Sarojini Nagar mkt

New Delhi: New Delhi Municipal Council launched a two-week-long special cleanliness drive in the Sarojini Nagar market area. The council said that the purpose of this drive is to remove municipal solid waste, construction and demolition waste, malba, inert material, scrap and obsolete items etc., from the streets, road sides, central verge and open public places of the New Delhi area.



After launching the cleanliness drive, Bhupinder Singh Bhalla, NDMC Chairman said that this special cleanliness drive will be organised in all 14 circles of NDMC from June 11 to June 26, 2022. He said that this drive will include active participation of every market association, resident welfare associations of the New Delhi area as well as social organisations, NGOs of repute and citizens to make it a Jan Abhiyan.

The special cleanliness drive in the New Delhi area will be carried out at its 14 sanitation circles by more than 2,000 safai sevak, 1,000 field workers of the civil engineering department, 1,000 horticulture gardeners along with active participation of local residents, shopkeepers and different associations. This drive will be continued for a period of fortnight long.

Vice Chairman, NDMC Satish Upadhyay said that it is not only the duty of municipal safai sevaks but also the responsibility of MTAs to keep the surroundings of market neat and clean for the customers and visitors. He said that the cleanliness drive is not just a municipal programme but a mutual cooperation programme of citizen and municipality.