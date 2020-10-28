NDMC kicks-off its Vigilance Awareness Week

New Delhi: "Society is being affected by corruption and breach of integrity at many levels", former diplomat, quiz master and motivational speaker Dr Deepak Vohra said at a webinar on "Ethics in Public Life", organised by the New Delhi Municipal Council



(NDMC).

"Trust and integrity are inborn moral convictions of human beings and we should nurture it in our daily life, if we want to live in a corruption free society", Dr Vohra added.

Chief Technical Examiner of Central Vigilance Commission, Shailendra Singh also spoke with NDMC staff on the technical issues of transparent tendering process and their specifications. He stressed upon the importance of self explanatory provision of the tender to avoid the delay in execution of work.

NDMC is also organizing various activities such as debates, quiz etc. for employees and school students to create awareness about increasing transparency in the Government working. They have also displayed messages from the President, Vice President, and Prime Minister at various digital boards and panels located in prominent public places in New Delhi area for the general public.

To mark the beginning of Vigilance Awareness Week, NDMC Chairman Dharmendra administered the integrity pledge to all the heads of departments to fight against corruption and bring transparency in their working. NDMC is observing the Vigilance Awareness Week from October 27 to November 2, 2020 to emphasize the importance of integrity in government working and public life. This year's theme is "Satark Bharat, Samriddh Bharat (Vigilant India, Prosperous India)".

On the occasion, Secretary-NDMC Amit Singla, Chief Vigilance Officer Sanjay Kumar Tyagi, Financial Advisor Pushkal Upadhyay, Chief Auditor Khalid Bin Jamal and Senior Officers & employees of NDMC were present.