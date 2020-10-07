NDMC issues advisory to RWAs, hotels, clubs for solid waste management

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has issued an advisory to RWAs, Market Trader's Associations (MTAs), hotels and clubs for managing their solid waste. The purpose is to match the quantity of waste being generated within NDMC limits to its capacity of waste processing, before the 'Swachh Survekshan' survey in 2021.



Premises that generate waste in bulk (more than 50 kg a day), are required to segregate it at source into the following categories: non-biodegradable waste in blue bins (plastic, aluminium, etc.) biodegradable waste in green bins (food waste, vegetable peels, horticulture waste, etc), domestic hazardous waste in black bins (discarded paint drums, pesticide cans, CFL bulbs, tube lights, expired medicines, broken mercury thermometers, used batteries, used needles, syringes, contaminated gauge, etc), as per Solid Waste Management Rules 2016 (MSW 2016).

They are also required to process, treat, and dispose of biodegradable waste within their premises (to the extent possible) by bio-composting or bio-methanation. It is also mandatory to hand over all recyclable material to authorised waste pickers or recyclers.

All waste garbage generators are required to ensure segregation of waste at source into dry, wet, and sanitary/menstrual waste, and hand it over to auto tippers during door to door collection. The NDMC has asked all RWAs for their "active participation in solid waste management in their residential colonies, blocks, and pockets, etc." RWAs have been advised to contact the Sanitary Inspector (SI) for lifting or removal of waste.