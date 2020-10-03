NDMC inaugurates 6 km cycling corridor from India Gate to Jor Bagh Metro station

New Delhi: To promote cycling in the national Capital, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has built a dedicated 6 km cycling corridor from India Gate to Jor Bagh Metro station via Lodhi Garden. NDMC Chairperson Dharmendra flagged off a cycle ride tour Friday on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti from Bikaner House near India Gate as part of the 'NDMC Cycle4Change' initiative.



At a time when physical and sports activities have been drastically curtailed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, NDMC's initiative is a move towards normalcy and road safety", he said. To elevate the safety, convenience and experience of cyclists, NDMC has also added wall murals, paintings and recreational spaces throughout the 6 km stretch.

The cycling tour will continue till October 10. The timings will be for three hours in the morning between 6.00 am to 9.00 am and two hours in the evening from 5.00 pm to 7.00 pm every day. The route will be from Bikaner House (India Gate) to Humayun Road, Amrita Shergil Marg, Lodhi Garden Gate No.6, Lodhi Garden Gate No.11, Avenue Road-II, Lodhi Colony Block-17, Lodhi Colony Cycle Plaza and Jor Bagh Metro Station.

E-Bike, Scooters and Motorcycles are not allowed on the cycle tracks. To ensure the safety of the participants, especially for women and children, NDMC has deployed Marshals during the specified timings at nearby cycle track locations.

Secretary-NDMC, Amit Singla, invited citizens to take part in the cycle rides. Citizens can bring their own cycle or rent smart bikes from Smart Bike Stations. Smart Bikes are already available in public bike sharing systems at 50 Smart Stations.

The transformation of road stretches, intersections and roundaboutS with temporary/ permanent marking of cycle tracks have improved cycling infrastructure and will encourage people to opt for cycling in their day-to-day life. Based on the success of this pilot

project, many more corridors will be dedicated in other

areas under NDMC jurisdiction in the coming winter seasons, he added.

The Health Department of NDMC has also organised a 'Swachhta Rally' to spread

the message for make and maintain neat, clean and green New Delhi.