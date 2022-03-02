NDMC imposes full ban on polythene carry bags thinner than 75 microns

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council on Wednesday imposed a complete ban on the use of polythene carry bags thinner than 75 microns in its area with a provision of a fine of Rs 5,000 on its breach.

The NDMC also plans to ban the use of virgin or recycled carry bags and other plastic commodities including polystyrene materials thinner than 100 microns from July 1 this year and those thinner than 120 microns from December 31 this year, an official said.

Besides the use, the ban would also apply to the manufacturing, stocking, sale and distribution of these non-degradable polluting materials, the official said.

"The NDMC, exercising its power under subsection (z) of section 12 of the NDMC Act, 1994, has imposed a complete ban on the sale, use, stocking and distribution of plastic carry bags (virgin or recycled) less than 75 microns henceforth, a senior NDMC official said.

Drawing up a phase-wise plan to make the NDMC areas free of plastic, the civic body has also decided to prohibit plastic commodities including polystyrene expanded polystyrene shall be prohibited from July 1 while a complete ban will be imposed on the plastic carry bags (virgin or recycled) less than 120 microns from December 31, 2022.