NDMC hostels may soon allow women from Delhi

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council is now planning to ease guidelines for admissions to its working women's hostels in prime locations in the Capital — in a bid to enable women from outer Delhi regions to also live there — which, till now, is not an option.

Currently, the rules mandate that only women from outside the National Capital can get admission in these hostels, which provide accommodation to working women in prime locations at costs ranging from Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000.

Officials have said that several Delhi residents have been seeking a way to reside in these hostels and so they have decided to ease the guidelines, The Indian Express reported. In addition, the NDMC is also adding a block to its Indira Niketan hostel in Laxmibai Nagar, to house 200 more women. The other two hostels run by the NDMC are at Mandir Marg and MandiHouse areas.