NDMC holds webinar ahead of Vigilance Awareness week

New Delhi: "Citizens and organisations must look inwards at a time when the world is facing an unprecedented crisis. All organisations should focus on improvement of internal processes and activities this year. Systematic improvements will help improve the delivery of public services in all organisations. Training and capacity building of staff is an important component", Central Vigilance Commissioner Sanjay Kothari said on Monday, in a webinar organised by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on the eve of Vigilance Awareness Week (Sarthak Bharat Smraddh Bharat), which is observed from October 27 to November 2.



"In today's scenario, only those organisations that manage their resources efficiently and effectively achieve success. So, it is the NDMC's responsibility to ensure transparency, accountability, fairness and objectivity so that resources can be utilised optimally to the benefit of the public", NDMC Chairman Dharmendra said.

The webinar was attended by the Heads and Senior Officers of all urban civic bodies of Delhi like North MCD, East MCD, South MCD, DDA, Delhi Cantt., Additional Chief Secretary (Urban Development), Delhi Government and shared their experiences on the best practice and innovation to increase the transparency in its organisation working. Secretary, NDMC, Amit Singla presented his vote of thanks and the welcome address was given by Chief Vigilance Officer, Sanjay Kumar Tyagi on this occasion.